Cliffwater LLC Purchases 129,653 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,653 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 4.4% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,611.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,341. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.