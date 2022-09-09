Cliffwater LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

