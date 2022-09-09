Clifton A. Pemble Sells 9,550 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,958. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
