Clifton A. Pemble Sells 9,550 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,958. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

