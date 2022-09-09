Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
LON CBG opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.23) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,063.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.48. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 755.22. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36).
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
