Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,012 ($12.23) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,063.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.48. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 755.22. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

