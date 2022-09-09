Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

