Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

KKR stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

