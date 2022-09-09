Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.33. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

