Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

NYSE WMT opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

