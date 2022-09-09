Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

