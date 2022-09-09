Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $585,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

