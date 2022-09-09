Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.35

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 5745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

