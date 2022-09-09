Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.57

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

