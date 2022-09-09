Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.57

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
