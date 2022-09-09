Comparing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) & The Competition

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arbe Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ peers have a beta of -6.36, meaning that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.71 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 51.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbe Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.66% -33.42% -7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 226 1628 2818 51 2.57

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Arbe Robotics peers beat Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

