Comparing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axion Power International and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axion Power International has a beta of -4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.07 million 21.24 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.10

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

(Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.