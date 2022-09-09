Comparing iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.60 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.34

This table compares iTeknik and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iTeknik and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.19%.

Volatility and Risk

iTeknik has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMNIQ beats iTeknik on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

