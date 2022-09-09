Comparing ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and ITHAX Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 3 0 2.60 ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.51%. ITHAX Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

72.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and ITHAX Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 3.40 -$119.21 million ($2.48) -3.80 ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITHAX Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and ITHAX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -42.41% N/A -14.63% ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats ITHAX Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

