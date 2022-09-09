Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
