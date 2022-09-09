Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

