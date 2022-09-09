Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 48.33. 76,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,556. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of 52.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $19,200,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

