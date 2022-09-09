Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.30 and its 200-day moving average is $239.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

