Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) vs. Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Financial Contrast

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -1.29% 19.98% 1.25% Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Volatility and Risk

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, meaning that its stock price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

49.2% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $2.17 billion 0.45 $103.02 million ($0.28) -31.57 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.37 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 133.84%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 86 aircraft. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, travel agency, and loyalty program services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

