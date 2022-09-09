Copiosa Coin (COP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $54,762.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
