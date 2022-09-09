Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $1,303,000.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 5,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,887. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.