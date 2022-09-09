Cormark Increases Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.67% from the company’s previous close.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PIF traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.64. 12,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.90.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

