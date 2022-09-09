CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,646 shares.The stock last traded at $76.95 and had previously closed at $76.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

