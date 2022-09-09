Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS.
Couchbase Stock Up 5.8 %
BASE stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $47.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.