Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,877 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

