Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.12 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Up 3.3 %

Coupa Software stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 100,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $260.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.95.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.