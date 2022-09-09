Cowen Begins Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

