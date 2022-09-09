Cowen Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

