Craig Hallum Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

