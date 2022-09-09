Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $76,987.75 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.