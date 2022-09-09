Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 21227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.82).

Creo Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Creo Medical Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

