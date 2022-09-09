Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Survey

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.85 $45.62 million $0.85 14.12 Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.84 $83.63 million $1.51 11.77

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Runway Growth Finance and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 155.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Crescent Capital BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

