Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208,300 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $109,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 546,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,538. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

