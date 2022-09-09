Critical Analysis: Benson Hill (BHIL) & Its Rivals

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Benson Hill to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -3.38 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 3.81

Benson Hill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -154.05% -184.26% -16.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 272 1089 1278 29 2.40

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.14%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.