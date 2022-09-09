Critical Contrast: AppHarvest (APPH) versus Its Peers

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AppHarvest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 35 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.98%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -181.06% -13.90% -9.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.18

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.