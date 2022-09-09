Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 3.5%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15.

Croghan Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

