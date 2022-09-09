Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 3.5%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

