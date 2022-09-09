CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 334,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

