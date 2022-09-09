CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON CMPI opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.59) on Friday. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 124 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £115.07 million and a P/E ratio of 647.50.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Company Profile
