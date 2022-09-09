Curate (XCUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $227,202.00

Curate (XCUR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market cap of $526,415.62 and approximately $227,202.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,674 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

