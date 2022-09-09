Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.34

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 1084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 332,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

