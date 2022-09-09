D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

D2L Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at 4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.46. D2L has a 12-month low of 4.94 and a 12-month high of 11.39.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

