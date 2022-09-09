DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.86 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $175.51 million and $8.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,076,130 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

