Datarius Credit Hits Market Cap of $42,582.81 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $42,582.81 and approximately $113.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.