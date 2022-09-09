Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

