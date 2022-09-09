Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,728,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

