Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 169,490 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLCA remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,121. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

