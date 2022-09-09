DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.0365 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $3,264.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE (DPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.