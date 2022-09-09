Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.69

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.69 and last traded at C$39.68, with a volume of 6770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.